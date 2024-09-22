Sep 23, 2024, 2:38 AM
Top Shia cleric calls to reduce US diplomatic representation in Iraq

Tehran, IRNA – Iraq’s powerful Shia leader Muqtada Al-Sadr has called for a reduction in American diplomatic representation in his country.

According to IRNA's Monday morning report citing the Iraqi media, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, in a statement, urged the country's parliament to approve the reduction of the level of the US diplomatic mission in Baghdad without any tension.

The government should not disobey the implementation of a resolution in this regard because the parliament represents the Iraqi people, he said while announcing his readiness to get people's support to defend a parliamentary resolution.

Sadr also called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League to criminalize dealings with the Zionist entity, emphasizing the need to isolate the countries that have normalized their relations with this regime.

He urged the OIC and the Arab League to take decisive stance against the crimes of the Zionist regime in Palestine and Lebanon.

Muqtada al-Sadr further demanded to prevent the interference of America and its embassies in Arab and Islamic countries and even cut off economic ties with Washington.

