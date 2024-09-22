Iran FM congratulates Jaberi Ansari on appointment as IRNA chief

I hereby congratulate your Excellency on your worthy election to the position of CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi said in his congratulatory message on Sunday night.

The top diplomat expressed his best wishes to Jaberi Ansari, saying his valuable experiences in the field of media, in addition to diplomatic and professional records will help enhance the position of IRNA as the country’s key information network.

Araghchi also thanked and appreciated Ali Naderi, the outgoing CEO of IRNA for his valuable efforts during his term of office.

Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi appointed and introduced Jaberi Ansari as the new CEO of IRNA in a ceremony at the news agency’s headquarters in Tehran on Sunday.

