President Pezeshkian in New York to attend UNGA session

Pezeshkian landed in John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday night, where he was welcomed by several Iranian diplomats including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who already arrived in New York on Friday night.

The president is due to make his speech at the UNGA on Tuesday.

He is also scheduled to meet counterparts and political officials of other countries, religious figures as well as media personnel and Iranian residents in the United States.

Pezeshkian departed for the US on Sunday morning Tehran time. Before his departure, he spoke at the Mehrabad International Airport, expressing hope that he will be the voice of the Iranian people at the UNGA meeting.

