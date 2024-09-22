Sep 22, 2024, 11:48 PM
Iran’s top diplomat meets more counterparts including Saudi FM in New York

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held more diplomatic meetings on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, including with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan.

Araghchi and Farhan met in New York on Sunday, the second day of the Iranian diplomat’s stay in the city.  

The Iranian foreign minister held a separate meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Rashid Bou Habib, discussing bilateral issues as well as regional and international developments.

Uzbekistan’s foreign minister Bakhtiyor Saidov was also hosted by Araghchi on Sunday, with the two discussing regional and international issues.

Araghchi meets Uzbekistan FM Bakhtiyor Saidov. 

The top Iranian diplomat held talks with his Bulgarian counterpart Ivan Kondov as well.

Araghchi, Kondov met on sidelines of UNGA session on Sunday.

Araghchi arrived in New York on Friday night. He has already met with a number of UN officials as well as foreign ministers of several more countries including Bahrain, Kuwait and Cuba.   

