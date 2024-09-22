Iran’s top diplomat meets more counterparts including Saudi FM in New York

Araghchi and Farhan met in New York on Sunday, the second day of the Iranian diplomat’s stay in the city.

The Iranian foreign minister held a separate meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Rashid Bou Habib, discussing bilateral issues as well as regional and international developments.

Uzbekistan’s foreign minister Bakhtiyor Saidov was also hosted by Araghchi on Sunday, with the two discussing regional and international issues.

The top Iranian diplomat held talks with his Bulgarian counterpart Ivan Kondov as well.

Araghchi arrived in New York on Friday night. He has already met with a number of UN officials as well as foreign ministers of several more countries including Bahrain, Kuwait and Cuba.

