APP chief congratulates Jaberi on appointment as IRNA CEO

Islamabad, IRNA – The managing director of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) has congratulated Hossein Jaberi Ansari on his appointment as the new CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

In a message issued on Sunday, Muhammad Asim Kichi called for further cooperation between the IRNA and the APP, saying the cooperation would benefit the people and governments of the two brotherly countries of Iran and Pakistan.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi appointed Jaberi Ansari, a seasoned diplomat who has served in various roles in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the past three decades, as the new CEO of IRNA.

Jaberi replaced Ali Naderi who led the IRNA for the past three years.

