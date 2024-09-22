Haifa port closed following Hezbollah missile attacks

In response to the Israeli escalated aggression on Lebanon, Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement launched a massive rocketry attack on key targets in Haifa City, Beirut-based Al Manar TV Network reported on Sunday.

Some Zionist media reported that the port of Haifa was closed due to heavy missile attacks by Hezbollah in northern occupied territories.

The Islamic Resistance targeted Ramat David's military base and airport with dozens of missiles, branded Fadi 1 and Fadi 2, in response to the repeated Israeli aggression on the various Lebanese regions which left many civilian martyrs.

Addressing the Hezbollah ceremony held to mourn the senior jihadi commander Ibrahim Akil and the martyr Mahmoud Hamad in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sheikh Qassem stressed that the Islamic Resistance would continue the border battle of supporting Gaza and will fight from where the Israelis could not imagine.

He underlined, “The Israeli settlers will not return to the North before the Israeli enemy accepts a ceasefire in Gaza.”

“We have started the stage of the open-ended battle of reckoning with the Israeli enemy, and bombing Haifa was just the beginning," he further noted.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire along Lebanon’s southern border on a daily basis since October 8, a day after the regime launched its war on Gaza.

The Lebanese movement has so far limited its operations to Israeli military targets. But the regime has hit non-military targets on various occasions, leaving dozens of Lebanese civilians dead.

