Indian envoy terms Iran safest, most economical route for trade

During a meeting with Iranian provincial officials in Iran’s northern Gilan Province on Sunday, Rudra Gaurav Shresth emphasized the significance of connecting Bandar Anzali to Bandar Abbas through the railway line for trade development.

He highlighted the potential for cooperation in ports, logistics, and customs support to boost economic activities between India and the Islamic Republic.

Additionally, he expressed India's readiness to expand collaboration with Iran in agriculture, economy, culture, and tourism.

Shresth also pointed out that Gilan Province has significant potential for enhancing trade relations, stressing the importance of completing the Rasht-Astara and Chabahar-Zahedan railways to facilitate trade relations between Iran and India.

Moreover, Shresth mentioned that while the primary trade between Iran and India has traditionally been in oil and petrochemicals, India is interested in expanding trade ties in food, agriculture, and pharmaceutical products.

Furthermore, the Indian ambassador highlighted the potential for tourism cooperation and suggested holding tourism events in Gilan province to enhance cooperation in this area.

