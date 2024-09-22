Sep 22, 2024, 3:29 PM
News ID: 85603984
T T
3 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Iran FM, UN special envoy for Syria meet in New York

Sep 22, 2024, 3:29 PM
News ID: 85603984
Iran FM, UN special envoy for Syria meet in New York

New York, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Syria, Geir Pedersen, have discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and Syria.

Araghchi met and held talks with Pedersen on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sunday.

Pedersen briefed the top Iranian diplomat on the latest developments in Syria.

Meanwhile, Araghchi expressed support for the United Nations' efforts in Syria and emphasized the need for foreign forces to leave the country, calling for reconstruction work to begin as soon as possible.

He also reiterated the developments in Gaza and Lebanon, emphasizing that the crimes of the Zionist regime in Lebanon, although committed out of desperation, will not go unanswered.

Araghchi traveled to New York from Tehran on Friday to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly and is scheduled to hold various meetings with his counterparts during his stay in New York.

3266**2050

3 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .