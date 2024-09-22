China condemns ‘brutal’ device explosions in Lebanon

At least 37 people, among them civilians, were killed and thousands more wounded on Tuesday and Wednesday when pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in multiple locations across Lebanon.

Chinese envoy Fu Cong, speaking at a UN Security Council meeting held on Friday, said that the “brutal and atrocious attacks” were a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

“Remotely detonating communications devices in indiscriminate attacks causing mass civilian casualties and panic in society is unheard of in history. This act is, without a doubt, a gross violation of a country’s sovereignty and security and a blatant breach of international law, particularly international humanitarian law,” he said, according to a press release by the Chinese mission to the UN.

He maintained that the attacks were “so outrageously brutal and atrocious that they deserve nothing less than condemnation in the strongest terms.”

The diplomat expressed concern over escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon, calling on all parties “to exercise maximum restraint.”

The Chinese ambassador particularly called on Israel “to forego its obsession with the use of force and to halt without delay its military operations in Gaza, its violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and security, and its adventurism that risks dragging the region into yet another devastating catastrophe.”

