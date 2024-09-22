Number of martyrs in Beirut’s Dahieh rises to 45

In an Israeli attack on a building in Dahieh, located in southern Beirut, on September 20, nearly 45 people, including Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, were killed and dozens of others were injured, according to a Sunday report from the emergency management center affiliated with the Lebanese health ministry.

Debris removal continues for the third day, the report says, adding that some of the bodies have not been identified, so DNA assessments have started.

Two days before the incident, the Israeli regime organized a terror attack in Lebanon by exploding pagers in the country, in which at least 37 Lebanese citizens were killed and over 4,000 others were wounded.

Many world leaders and international bodies have condemned the recent explosions in Lebanon and stressed the need to reduce tensions in the region.

