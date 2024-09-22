Iran proposes Quranic parliament to be set up to support peace

Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour made the remarks at the 20th International Islamic Forum in Moscow, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Since our sacred book, the Quran, is a harbinger of peace and friendship, I propose that the Quranic parliament of the Islamic countries be formed to back peace, he said.

The official added that religious teachings state that all human beings have been created by God and enjoy dignity and their rights should be respected.

The first and foremost step in the path of human rights and peace between humans is dialogue, consultation, interaction, and cooperation for peaceful coexistence, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he touched on the situation in the Gaza Strip, adding that the main issue of the Islamic world is the oppression that Palestinians that are taking place in the enclave.

The ongoing genocide in Gaza and the silence of the US and the West on the unprecedented crimes demonstrates American human rights and the double standards of the West in this regard, he noted.

The Forum is underway on September 20-22 in the Russian capital, Moscow, under the theme “The Path to Peace: Dialogue as a Foundation of Harmonious Coexistence.”

