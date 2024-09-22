Seasoned Iranian diplomat Jaberi appointed as new CEO of IRNA

Seyyed Abbas Salehi attended a ceremony at IRNA headquarters on Sunday to introduce Jaberi Ansari as the new IRNA CEO.

Salehi also thanked Ali Naderi for services rendered as IRNA CEO in the past three years.

Jaberi Ansari has worked in various roles in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the past three decades, including as Deputy Minister for Arab and African Affairs.

He has authored and translated several books on foreign affairs issues, including the latest publication entitled “Spark on One’s Chest” which is a translation of the Palestinian writer Munīr Shafīq’s Arabic book “From a Spark to Another Spark”

The new IRNA CEO said during a speech at his inauguration ceremony that he would closely follow the national unity lines set by the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Jaberi also hailed IRNA’s 90-year history as a main source of news in Iran and the region.

4261**9417