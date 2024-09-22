Growing strength of Resistance continues to surprise enemies: Iran FM spox

Kanaani made the comment on Sunday on X social media platform, in reaction to the martyrdom of senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqeel and several other members of the Lebanese resistance movement in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday.

“These martyrs have given their lives for the cause of al-Quds, and their sacrifice brings the goal of liberating al-Quds closer”, the Iranian official said, adding that Israel, the United States, and their allies will not achieve their objectives despite the deaths of the resistance figures.

The sacred defense against the Israeli regime is now playing out on a new scale across the region, the spokesman said, noting that the fate of the Israeli “criminals” will not be different from that of toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Kanaani said that Israel and the US have failed to emerge victorious in their conflicts with the resistance front in the past years, suggesting that they are destined to fail once again.

"The enemy, upset and vengeful, continues to repeat its past mistakes, and the outcome this time will be even more humiliating," he added.

He concluded by reaffirming that victory for the resistance is inevitable.

