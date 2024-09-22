Funeral held for prominent Iranian researcher of Islamic history

The funeral procession for the late Mahmoud Hakimi was attended by Abbas Salehi, the Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, artists, and other culture lovers on Sunday.

Hakimi passed away on Friday in Tehran at the age of 80. He had been hospitalized at Shariati Hospital in recent days due to a lung infection.

Born in Tehran, he received his BA in English Language and Literature at the Tarbiat Moalem University and continued his education in England, where he earned his MA in education. Returning to Iran, he started teaching in various centers.

He began writing for children in 1961 in the children’s magazine Kayhan Bacheha. Hakimi published his first book in 1969. Over the following 50 years, he translated and wrote more than 60 books in fields of his interest, including literature, the history of civilization, and the history of Islam.

Late Mahmoud Hakimi

At the beginning of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, he visited battle regions in the southwest of Iran to interview fighters. The result of his journey was the book War Stories, published in 1982 after the liberation of Khorramshahr, a city that was occupied by Iraq in the early days of the Iraqi invasion of Iran.

