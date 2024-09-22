Cuban FM slams Israeli ‘cowardly aggression’ on southern Lebanon

In a post on X, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned the Israeli aggression, which caused 37 deaths and dozens of injuries, including women and children.

This reprehensible act endangers the peace and security of a region already convulsed by Israeli genocide on the Palestinian people, he noted.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, wireless communication devices associated with Hezbollah exploded across Lebanon, injuring thousands and killing dozens, including civilians.

The Lebanese group says it will continue its attacks on Israeli bases in the north of the country until Israel ends its Gaza offensive.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip declared that over 41,390 civilians have been martyred in occupied Palestine since October 7, 2023, amid the Israeli massacre that continues in the Gaza Strip.

