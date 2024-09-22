Sound of several blasts heard in southern occupied Palestine

Additionally, the sound of several major explosions was heard near Tamra in the al-Jalil area in the north of occupied Palestine, the Palestinian news agency Shehab reported on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Israel’s Keshet 12 reported the start of the third wave of attacks by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, involving the firing of five missiles from the south of the Arab country.

The TV channel said 35 missiles had been fired last night. News agencies further reported smoke over the Israeli army’s bases in eastern Haifa after Hezbollah’s missile attacks.





Hezbollah has stressed that its attacks are carried out in support of the people in the Gaza Strip and their great resistance, and also in response to the regime’s repeated aggressions.

In a related development, Zionist regime news outlets have confirmed continuous missile attacks against Haifa.

They reported that the sound of a warning alarm is being heard non-stop in northern occupied Palestine.

Elsewhere, the Al Mayadeen correspondent has reported the continuous missile attacks on the occupied territories.

The Israeli media have confirmed the penetration of several drones into Wadi Araba.

According to some Israeli media and newspapers, the educational centers in Haifa, Nahariyya, Akko, Tiberias, and Safed are closed.

Hezbollah announced early on Sunday that the resistance had targeted the Ramat David air base with tens of missiles.

On Friday (September 20), the Israeli army attacked Dahieh in the south of the Lebanese capital and targeted a building, leading to the killing of 16 people, including Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, and injuring tens of others.

Two days before the incident, the Israeli regime organized a terror attack in Lebanon by exploding pagers in the country. At least 37 Lebanese citizens were killed and over 4,000 others were wounded.

Many world leaders and international bodies have condemned the recent explosions in Lebanon and stressed the need to reduce tensions in the region.

1483**9417