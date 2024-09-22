Iran president leaves for New York to attend UNGA session

At the annual UNGA meaning, President Pezeshkian is expected to elaborate on the Islamic Republic’s stance on international issues.

The president will speak at the UNGA session and the Summit of the Future, which is a high-level event.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, President Pezeshkian is scheduled to hold meetings with the heads of the participating states.

Pezeshkian will also meet with some media, political, religious, and social groups and figures in the United States.

The 79th session of the UNGA will be held on September 10-24.

