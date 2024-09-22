Iran President says he'll be voice of Iranians at UNGA

Pezeshkian made these remarks at the Mehrabad International Airport on Sunday before departing for New York to participate in the 79th UNGA meeting.

Criticizing the United Nations’ approach toward the Israeli regime’s crimes, he added that the UN is an important organization in the world, and if it does its job correctly, no country can bombard other states under false pretexts.

In his remarks, the Iranian President expressed hope to have a meeting with the Iranian diaspora and the media to announce Tehran's stances and discuss peace, security, the economy, production, investment, and tourism.

President Pezeshkian is scheduled to deliver a speech at the UNGA session on September 24, where he will express the views and stances of the Islamic Republic on various issues.

During his visit, Pezeshkian is also set to hold several meetings, including one with Iranian expatriates in the US. His agenda includes talks with leaders of divine religions, media directors, think tank representatives, and heads of European, Asian, and Islamic countries.

Additionally, the Iranian president is expected to participate in the Summit of the Future, a high-level event aimed at bringing world leaders together to forge a new international consensus on delivering a better present and safeguarding the future.

