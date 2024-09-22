Italians protest against Gaza genocide

“About 4,000 demonstrators marched through central Rome on Saturday, calling for an end to “genocide” against Palestinians,” According to Turkish media Anadolu.

The crowd protested Israel’s actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and Lebanon.

The protest saw participants carrying Palestinian flags and banners reading “Stop the genocide,” while chanting slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “Murderer Netanyahu.”

Meanwhile, protesters against the Zionist regime’s crimes demonstrated in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, and condemned the Israeli genocide and the killing of Palestinian children.

The Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was also among 5,000 protesters.

Speaking to reporters, Thunberg said: Anyone who can do something should raise their voice and do whatever is possible to stop it.

The genocidal war of the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip is now in its twelfth month. But talks on a ceasefire with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt have failed to reach a breakthrough due to the regime’s conditions, especially Netanyahu’s insistence on maintaining occupying forces in the Philadelphi Corridor on the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt and the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.

