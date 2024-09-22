Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 22

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s international exchanges to be facilitated via FATF: MP

The head of the Parliament’s Plan and Budget Committee said that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) facilitates the country’s banking transactions in the international arena. Talking to IRNA, Gholamreza Tajgardoun expressed his hope that President Masoud Pezeshkian will follow up on the country’s membership in the organization as soon as possible.

“Our joining FATF will make our banking transactions easier and as a result, our traders will experience better conditions,” the lawmaker added.

-- Iran-Pakistan trade up 10% in five months: IRICA

The value of non-oil trade between Iran and Pakistan rose by 10 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 20-August 21), according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

The two countries’ bilateral trade stood at 1.906 million tons worth $1.128 billion in the five months, indicating a two-percent growth in weight, year on year.

-- Iran’s trade center scheduled to open in Armenia October 1

A trade center is planned to be launched in the Armenian capital of Yerevan as a gateway to link Iran to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

As the first and largest permanent trade center of Iran abroad, Iran’s Trade Center in Armenia will be inaugurated on October 1 in cooperation with the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI).

-- Iranian Researchers Produce SF6 Gas for Retina Surgery

Iranian technologists at Pardis Science and Technology Park have produced SF6 gas used for creating tamponade (pressure) on the layers of the retina during surgery.

“Our field of activity is research, production and design of ophthalmic equipment. One of these products is SF6 or sulfur hexafluoride gas which is used to create tamponade (pressure) on the layers of retina in patients who have undergone retinal surgery. This product has the same quality as the European sample with grade 5 and purity of 99.9%,” said Mehdi Hadianpour, the managing director of the company.

-- CBI Puts Iran’s Economic Growth at 4.2% in Three Months

Iran’s economic growth during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year ending on June 21, 2024, has reached 4.2% in market price and 3.2% in base price.

According to the latest report by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the country’s gross domestic product during the first three months of the current Iranian year with and without oil at the constant prices of 2016 has reached 3905.1 and 3480.5 thousand billion Rials respectively, showing 3.2 and 2.5 percent increase.

The center has been designed and developed in Yerevan on an area of over 18,000 square meters.

-- Roberto Piazza aims at lifting Iran back to top eight

Roberto Piazza, the new head coach of the Iranian men’s national team, has already stated a clear goal that he has set for himself on the new job and that is to bring the team back up among the top eight teams in the FIVB Volleyball World Ranking and keep them there permanently.

The Italian trainer took over the Iranian team on a four-year contract earlier this month, replacing previous head coach Mauricio Paes of Brazil, who was in charge during the 2024 season and under whose term, Iran finished 15th in the 2024 Volleyball Nations League.

-- Children's literature: a shield of imagination against Israeli propaganda

As an ancient land rich in culture and the home of Abrahamic religions, Palestine has deep roots in history; roots that the usurper Zionist regime is trying to deny and erase. The Palestinian people have a significant history in literature. They have always sought to narrate the history of their land, as well as the history of the crimes committed by the Israeli regime, through their writing over generations.

On the other hand, storytelling is one of the oldest methods of education and has taken many forms over the years. Stories can be used to convey basic information, social customs, and more. As one of the branches of literature, children's literature has grown over time and evolved into a multifaceted genre that includes works such as novels and poems.

-- Value of Iran’s e-commerce trade triples in 2 years

The value of Iran’s e-commerce transactions has tripled over the past two years, according to the head of Iran’s E-Commerce Development Center.

Amin Kolahdouzan said the value of e-commerce transactions in the country surpassed 32 trillion rials (about $60 million) in the previous Iranian calendar year which indicates a giant leap in this sector.

