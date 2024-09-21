Iran FM meets senior UN, ICRC, PGCC officials in New York

Araghchi held talks with Sigrid Kaag, Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting on Saturday local time.

Kaag and Araghchi exchanged views on a number of regional issues, especially the situation in Gaza and the ways UN is leading aid and humanitarian efforts in the besieged Palestinian strip.

Earlier, the top Iranian diplomat met with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday evening.

Araghchi received Mirjana Spoljaric Egger at his place of residence in New York and discussed a wide range of issues revolving around ICRC’s mission in West Asia, particularly its work to save war-ravaged Palestinians in Gaza.

The Iranian foreign minister had a separate meeting with Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi on Saturday evening.

The two officials discussed bilateral and regional issues as well as the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories and the ways Iran and PGCC can help alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

Geir O. Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, was another official with whom the Iranian foreign minister met on Saturday on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Araghchi, accompanied by Majid Takht-Ravanchi, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, and Kazem Gharibabadi, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, arrived in New York to take part in the events on numerous issues at the United Nations General Assembly prior to the actual session addressed by heads of state of 193 UN members.

