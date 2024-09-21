38th Int’l Islamic Unity Conference wraps up, urges Muslim cooperation to realize common goals

The three-day conference came to an end on Saturday in Tehran, issuing a final communique in which participants stressed the need for cooperation among Islamic countries to realize their common goals and values.

“This conference is being held at a time when the Islamic world is full of grief due to barbaric crimes by the usurping Zionist regime. The widespread assassinations of resistance leaders and commanders as well as the brutal massacre of the oppressed Palestinian people on one hand, and Western countries’ decisive support for the crimes of this regime make it necessary the cooperation of Islamic countries and Ummah more than ever to realize common values ​​and goals.”

The communique also said that the Israeli regime, under support by US-led global arrogance, is pursuing two plans namely the occupation of all Palestinian territories and legitimizing its fake identity through normalization of ties with Islamic countries.

“It is hoped that Islamic countries, through cooperation, can prevent the realization of the sinister goals of Islam’s enemies.”

According to the conference’s final statement, the participants termed the Quds issue as one of the most important common values of the Islamic world and one of the issues unifying Muslim countries.

“Based on religious principles and rules, supporting and defending the oppressed people of Palestine is one of the religious and moral obligations, and silence in the face of the Zionist regime’s crimes against humanity is in contrast with all Islamic and human values.”

According to the statement, scholars of the Islamic world considered the Al Aqsa Storm Operation launched by Palestinians against the Israeli regime as a decisive, obvious and legitimate response to the occupation and the Zionist regime’s racist and aggressive policies. The operation was also a response to 70 years of crimes by the Zionist regime and international silence on those crimes, it added.

Therefore, the spontaneous movement of the resistance front in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and other Islamic countries in support of the oppressed people of Palestine is in line with religious teachings that call for supporting the oppressed, and needs the all-out support of the Islamic world, the statement further said.

It also said that Iran’s True Promise Operation, which saw the Islamic Republic launching drone and missile attacks on Israel in mid-April in retaliation for the regime’s strikes on the Iranian embassy in Syria, was a decisive and legitimate response to the Israeli aggression.

The participants at the conference emphasized that the only way to stop the Zionist regime’s crimes is unity in the Islamic world, as well as integrated practical measures against the regime, according to the statement, which stressed that creating alliance with the Israeli regime will have no benefits for the Islamic world, because the regime does not fulfill any promise and it is after destruction, terror and conflict in the Islamic world.

