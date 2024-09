Araghchi held talks with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali al-Yahya on Saturday.

The same day, the top Iranian diplomat also hosted his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.

Geir O. Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, was another official with whom the Iranian foreign minister met on Saturday on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Heading a delegation, Araghchi arrived in New York on Friday night to take part in the session.

