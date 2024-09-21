Advisor to Supreme Leader extends condolences over martyrdom of Hezbollah commander

Velayati offered his condolences to Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday, a day after Aqeel was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on a residential area in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, which left 37 people dead, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The Iranian official said that Martyr Aqeel fought to defend Islam’s ideals and values, adding that the loss of such brave commanders is big, but their deaths will result in the strengthening of the current resistance against the Zionist regime and the US in the region.

In a separate message to Nasrallah, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also extended his condolences over the martyrdom of Ibrahim Aqeel.

The Iranian speaker said in his message on Saturday that the despicable and terrorist act by the Zionist regime once again showed its helplessness and inability in confronting the brave fighters of the resistance front in Palestine and Lebanon.

He also said that Hezbollah will undoubtedly continue its support of the Palestinian people until the end of the Gaza war and the final victory of the Palestinian nation.

