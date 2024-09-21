Iran’s Parliament speaker visits victims of Israeli terror attacks in Lebanon

During the visit on Saturday, Qalibaf was briefed on the current conditions of the injured individuals affected by the Israeli terrorist attacks this week.

Thousands of wireless communication devises, used by Hezbollah members and civil servants in Lebanon, exploded almost simultaneously across Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 3,000.

Both Hezbollah and Lebanese officials blamed the Israeli regime for the terrorist attacks.

Among the victims receiving medical care in Tehran are two 11-year-old children and a 3-year-old child.

The victims displayed resilience and high spirits during the visit, each expressing their unwavering resolve to stand firm against the Israeli regime.

Many of them asked Qalibaf to convey their greetings to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

