‘In the Arms of the Tree’ picked as Iran's Oscar entry for 2025

The decision came after a 10-day review process by the selection committee at the Farabi Cinema Foundation, which evaluated eligible movies.

The nine-member selection committee unanimously chose In the Arms of the Tree, directed by Babak Khajeh Pasha, from three final contenders.

The film tells the poignant story of a family in crisis, exploring themes of familial relationships and emotional reconnections between parents and children.

The other finalists included the documentary Isatis, directed by Alireza Dehghan, and the feature film The Silent City, directed by Ahmad Bahrami.

4353**2050