Iran calls for US accountability over Israeli crimes

In a post published on X on Saturday, Nasser Kanaani criticized the unconditional support from the United States for Israel following the recent atrocities in Lebanon and Palestine.

He stated that official reports indicate the death toll from the Israeli attack in southern Beirut has reached 31, while the total number of casualties from yesterday's assault in Dahieh and the two recent terrorist attacks in Lebanon and Syria stands at 70.

Additionally, in the past 72 hours, the Israeli regime has killed 119 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and injured 209 others, he noted.

Despite this unprecedented violence and brutality, Kanaani criticized the unwavering political, military, intelligence, and security support from the US government for Israel, as well as its defense of the regime's recent actions in the United Nations Security Council under the misleading banner of self-defense.

He asserted that this support means the US must take responsibility for its complicity in the crimes against Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

