The Palestinian news agency Samaa stated that the drone was shot down off the coast of the town of Adloun, south of Sidon.

Hezbollah had previously downed several Hermes 900 drones belonging to the Israeli regime, each valued at approximately $10 million.

Hezbollah fighters and Israeli forces have exchanged fire across the border in an almost daily basis since the war on Gaza began nearly a year ago.

