‘Desperate’ Netanyahu dragging entire region into war: Iran FM

"Nearly one year after the start of genocide, Netanyahu has not reached any of his goals and is now, out of desperation, seeking to drag the entire region into war," Araghchi said in a post published on the social media platform X on Saturday.

Pointing to the recent Israeli attack in Dahieh, he said while the Israeli regime conceals its own losses, Hezbollah proudly honors the sacrifices of its martyrs.

At least 31 people, including senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, were martyred in an Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday.

In a separate post on X, Araghchi quoted Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, as saying, "Whenever a flag falls from the capable hands of a commander, another commander picks it up and comes to the field."

