President Pezeshkian to depart for New York tomorrow

Deputy Director of Communication and Information of the President's Office, Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabai, told IRNA on Saturday that President Pezeshkian will depart for the United Nations' headquarters in New York at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

President Pezeshkian is scheduled to deliver a speech at the UNGA session on September 24, where he will express the views and stances of the Islamic Republic on various issues.

During his visit, Pezeshkian is also set to hold several meetings, including one with Iranian expatriates in the US. His agenda includes talks with leaders of divine religions, media directors, think tank representatives, and heads of European, Asian, and Islamic countries.

Additionally, the Iranian president is expected to participate in the Summit of the Future, a high-level event aimed at bringing world leaders together to forge a new international consensus on delivering a better present and safeguarding the future.

