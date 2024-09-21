New Iranian ballistic missiles were unveiled today

The Iranian Armed Forces launched extensive military parades across the country on Saturday to observe Sacred Defense Week.

The ceremony in Tehran was attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior military officials.

In Tehran, the ceremony was held in the south of the capital at the mausoleum of the Founder of the Islamic Republic, the Late Imam Khomeini.

Forces from the Iranian Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Police, Border Guards, and Basij have participated in the parades.

The march was also organized coincidently across the country.

Shahed 136B drone, the newest Iran-made drone, was showcased at the Armed Forces military parade, Jahad ballistic missile, the newest IRGC ballistic missile, was also showcased at the armed Forces military parade on Saturday morning.

The Sacred Defense Week, which starts today, marks eight years of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in the 1980s.

This week is annually celebrated nationwide to commemorate martyrs and war veterans of the Iraqi-imposed war on the Islamic Republic in 1980-88.

