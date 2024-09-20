Sep 20, 2024, 9:14 PM
Israeli media claim assassination of senior Hezbollah commander

Israeli media claim assassination of senior Hezbollah commander

Tehran, IRNA - The Zionist media claimed that the Israeli army assassinated a senior Hezbollah commander in its attack on the Dahieh in the south of Beirut on Friday.

The Zionist regime's Channel 12 claimed that the target of the assassination in the Dahieh was Ibrahim Aqeel, the commander of Hezbollah's special operations unit.

The Israeli Channel 13 also repeated this claim, saying that this commander was Hezbollah's number 3 person, who had recently become Hezbollah's number 2 person.

According to the Zionist media claims the target of this attack was a number of commanders of the Redwan Force and planning officials for the control of the Galilee in the north of occupied Palestine.

Meanwhile, The American news website Axios quoting an official of the Zionist regime said that the high command of Hezbollah's Redwan Force, consisting of 20 people, was assassinated.

Lebanon's Hezbollah has not yet reacted to the Zionist regime's claims in this regard.

