Minister says BRICS states welcome formation of arbitration center

Speaking to IRNA on Friday, Amin Hossein Rahimi said that joining of new countries to the group of BRICS members paves the ground for the strength and effectiveness of this group.

In this meeting, we welcomed the proposal to form an arbitration center among the member countries, he added.

Disputes may arise between businessmen and activists in the process of activities related to the investment and economic field, which require judicial and legal measures, he added.

If the BRICS arbitration center is formed, disputes between commercial and economic actors will be handled through arbitration and arbitrators who will be active in this center, he stated.

It was also proposed to form working groups to make the BRICS group more active in legal and judicial matters, and was decided that expert reviews in this regard should be conducted after this meeting and the mechanism of forming these working groups should be institutionalized, he said.

He went on to say that Iran has proposed to BRICS to share experiences in the field of using technology in the jurisdiction.

