PGCC slams Zionist regime's crimes

According to Qatari media, PGCC in its statement, condemned the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes in the Gaza Strip, including the deliberate targeting of civilians, their forced displacement, and the regime's aggression in the West Bank.

It also urged the international community to put the necessary pressure on the Zionist regime in order to immediately stop the aggression and accept the laws so that the Palestinian people can achieve all their legal and natural rights, including the right to self-determination.

After about 12 months of the Zionist regime's war against the residents of the Gaza Strip, this war, which was launched with the two declared goals of destroying the Hamas movement and returning the Zionist prisoners, has not yet achieved its goals.

The genocidal war of the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip is now in its twelfth month. But talks on ceasefire with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt have failed to reach a breakthrough due to the regime’s conditions, especially Netanyahu's insistence on maintaining occupying forces in the Philadelphi Corridor on the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt and the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.

