Iran's commander elaborates on details of killing top Komalah commander in Marivan

Following frequent reports about the movements of terrorist and anti-revolution groups and information about their intention to enter the territory of Iran and carry out terrorist acts and create insecurity, the issue was put on the agenda of the intelligence forces of the Kordestan Province Border Guard Command, Goudarzi said on Friday.

Last night, a team from the Komalah terrorist group, which was planning to enter the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, clashed with the border guards and after exchanging heavy fire, they killed Ribvar Karimian, one of the senior commanders of Komalah terrorist group, he added.

A number of other members of this group fled from the area while suffering heavy losses, leaving the equipment behind, he noted.

The Komalah terror group is said be operating across the border in Iraq.

During this conflict, large quantities of weapons, ammunition, explosives and communication and identity equipment were discovered, he said.

One of the border guards was slightly injured in the abdomen and was sent to Marivan Hospital for further treatment.شد.

