Eye surgery of Iran's envoy's in Lebanon successfully performed

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, who was injured in his eyes following the Israeli terrorist attack and the explosion of pagers in Lebanon, underwent surgery.

By performing a small surgery on Mr. Amani's eye, the medical team emphasized that there is no acute problem, and with a series of treatments and a short recovery period, his problem will be solved and he will return to his work, Iran embassy in Lebanon wrote on its X account on Friday.

On Tuesday evening, the Zionist regime carried out a terrorist attack that caused communication devices known as pagers to explode in several areas of Lebanon, resulting in deaths of a number of people and injuries of over 2,000 others.

Iran’s ambassador, Mojtaba Amani, was one of the victims of the pager blasts in Beirut.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, in a phone call with Ghadirian, received the latest update on the situation of the ambassador and his treatment.

Araghchi prayed for good health and speedy recovery of Amani.

