Iran FM off to NY to attend 79th UNGA

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will depart Tehran for New York on Sunday to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

President Pezeshkian is scheduled to deliver a speech at the UNGA session on September 24, where he will express the views and stances of the Islamic Republic on various issues.

During his visit, Pezeshkian is also set to hold several meetings, including one with Iranian expatriates in the US. His agenda includes talks with leaders of divine religions, media managers, think tank representatives, and heads of European, Asian, and Islamic countries.

Additionally, the Iranian President is expected to participate in the Summit of the Future, a high-level event aimed at bringing world leaders together to forge a new international consensus on delivering a better present and safeguarding the future.

