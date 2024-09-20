Al-Qassam fighters in heavy conflict with Israeli forces in southern Gaza

According to Shahab News Agency, Al-Qassam Brigades in a statement announced that since Friday morning, fierce clashes between Palestinian fighters and the Zionist regime's forces have started in the "Al-Tanur" neighborhood of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, al-Qassam fighters targeted a group of enemy soldiers stationed in one of the houses in the area with TBG anti-fortification missiles and an anti-personnel missile.

A number of enemy soldiers were killed and wounded in this operation,and an Israeli helicopter landed in the area to transport the dead and wounded.

Meanwhile, the fighters of the National Resistance Brigades, also known as Martyr Omar Al-Qassem Forces, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine announced that in Friday's clashes in the city of Rafah, a Zionist armoured personnel carrier was targeted with a bomb in Aouda square and the passengers were killed and injured.

