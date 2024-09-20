Iraqi resistance voices readiness to dispatch battalions to Lebanon

In a message to the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on Friday, Abu Alaa al-Walai said that the Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada Battalions are ready to join Hezbollah in Lebanon to fight against the Zionist regime.

He further noted that the Iraqi resistance is prepared to join Hezbollah under the leadership of Nasrallah with its weapons, lives, and property.

Abu Alaa al-Walai emphasized, "Count on all our men, women, old, and children to support Hezbollah."

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

