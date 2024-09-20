Supreme Leader pardons, commutes sentences for 2,887 inmates

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Sadiq (AS), Ayatollah Khamenei has agreed to pardon and commute the sentences of 2,887 prisoners following a proposal from the Iranian Judiciary Chief, Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei.

The deputy head of the Judiciary, Sadeq Rahimi, provided details on the pardon and commutation of sentences for convicts, stating that out of 2,887 individuals eligible for pardon and sentence commutation, 2,745 are convicts from the public and revolutionary courts, 11 from the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces, and 131 from the Discretionary Punishments Organization of Iran.

Among the pardoned individuals, 140 were women, 40 were foreign nationals, 39 were convicted on security charges, and 6 were under the age of 18, he further noted.

According to Article 110 (11) of the Iranian Constitution, the Supreme Leader is empowered to pardon or commute inmates' sentences upon a proposal made by the Judiciary chief.

