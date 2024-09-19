Iran pres. stresses unity, gov’t service to foil enemy plots

Pezeshkian, while meeting with Venezuela’s Minister of Transportation Ramón Blázquez in Tehran on Thursday, also said that expanding cooperation between independent countries is another important step that makes conspiracies ineffective.

While wishing success to the new government in Venezuela, the Iranian president emphasized that the imperial system, the US on the top, always seeks to conspire to create discord in independent countries in order to achieve its own interests.

Pezeshkian said, however, that the most effective solution to American conspiracies is the unity among people and the sincere and honest service by the governments. “When the people of our countries see that their governments are actually serving them, the Americans will do whatever it takes but will not be successful in creating discord."

While backing Venezuela’s bid for its membership in the BRICS group of emerging economies, the Iranian president said he hopes the joint commission on economic cooperation between the two countries will be held as soon as possible and good operational understandings will help benefit both countries and their people.

Venezuela’s Minister of Transportation, for his part, said that Iran is a friend and companion of Venezuela in the fight against unilateralism and imperialism.

Ramón Blázquez also invited Pezeshkian to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new presidency of Nicolas Maduro.

