Airlines operating at Beirut airport ban walkie-talkies in planes

Tehran, IRNA - Lebanese Airlines operating at Beirut's airport have banned the entry of pager devices inside planes as the Health Minister raises the death toll from the explosion of communication systems as part of the Zionist regime’s terror attack on Tuesday to 32.

The Lebanese Airlines issued a directive to all airplanes to and from Beirut’s Rafiq Hariri Airport to prevent any pager or walkie-talkie from entering the flights, IRNA reported citing the Elnashra news website.

All airlines operating at Rafiq Hariri Airport in Beirut are requested to inform the passengers that until further notice, they should not carry any "pager or walkie-talkie" devices on the plane, either in luggage or hand bags, the circular said.

The prohibition also extends to the cargo area otherwise these devices will be immediately confiscated and seized by airport security officers, it added.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Minister of Health, Firas al-Abeid revised the death toll to 32 following the explosion of communication systems across the Arab country.

On Tuesday, a number of pager devices used by civilians and members of Hezbollah resistance movement exploded simultaneously. Hezbollah has vowed revenge for an unprecedented and deadly attack by Israel by planting explosives inside thousands of pagers imported by the group months earlier.

