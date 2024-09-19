Unity, cohesion increase power of Muslims: Iran president

Pezeshkian made the remarks while addressing the 38th International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in Tehran on Thursday, with the presence of thinkers and scholars from different Islamic countries and elsewhere in the world.

While welcoming guests and dignitaries, Pezeshkian said that the main slogan of Iran is that we must join hands as the unity and cohesion among Muslims increase our power.

The Iranian president cited the example of the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) along his few companions from the city of Mecca to Medina in the early days of Islam and the way he inculcated brotherhood among infighting tribes that were finally attracted toward Islam.

The theme of this year’s conference is "Islamic Cooperation to Achieve Common Values with an Emphasis on Palestine Issue", with speakers expecting to focus on the plight of Palestinians and ways to save them from declares of atrocities by the occupying Zionist regime.

Hamid Shahriari, the secretary general of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, while addressing the conference spoke about the betrayal and humiliation of the Zionist regime in the military, political, social, economic and cultural fields and called those humiliations divine promise.

Peace and friendship with Muslims and allies and resistance against the tyranny and oppression of the arrogant are among the life-giving teachings of the Qur'an, he said referring to verses of the holy book and said: Three values ​​in human society; namely dignity, justice and security, are common Islamic goals for sustainable development in the region.

He also touched on the Israeli genocide of Palestinians and said that the global arrogant powers always try to confiscate the rights of others for own benefits, and they do not hesitate to do anything cruel to achieve them, such that we see today in Gaza and other territories. Their hands are stained with the blood of innocents, children, women and the elderly.

More than 150 prominent figures, including prayer leaders, intellectuals, and activists from across the world will attend the 3-day conference in Tehran.

This is a major event held annually by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought to discuss the developments across the world of Islam with the attendance of scholars from different Islamic faith and streams.

