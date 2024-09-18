Putin approves Russia-Iran strategic partnership proposal

"The proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry, agreed with the interested federal government bodies and organizations, to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been accepted," Putin's order was published on the official website of Russia’s legal information system on Wednesday evening.

In the last high level meeting between the officials of the two countries recently, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu in Tehran.

The Iranian president then stated that the 14th government will seriously follow the ongoing cooperation and measures to improve the level of relations between the two countries. “The deepening and strengthening of relations and cooperation between Iran and Russia would reduce the effectiveness of sanctions and unfair measures against the two countries”.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, who had traveled to St. Petersburg to attend the meeting of the BRICS member countries, emphasized Russia’s support for Iran's transit route.

Putin also described the bilateral relations between Tehran and Moscow as strategic, saying that the characteristic of the relations shows the two countries are united.

Moscow and Tehran will complete the work on the comprehensive cooperation agreement in the very near future, the Russian Foreign Minister said while meeting with professors and students of a university affiliated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia this month.

This will be a symbolic step in our relations with the new Iranian government, Sergei Lavrov said, adding that the agreement, of which only the technical details remain, covers all aspects of the partnership between the two countries.

4399