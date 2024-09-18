Iran gov’t spokeswoman: Zionist regime terrorism is disgusting

Mohajerani made the comment on Wednesday on X social media platform after at least 21 people were killed when pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in multiple locations in Lebanon. The pager blasts occurred a day earlier when hundreds of wireless communication devices used by members of the Hezbollah resistance movement detonated.

“Terrorism of the Zionist regime is a cause of hatred and disgust. Yesterday's criminal action to explode Hezbollah members’ communication devices and today’s crime to blow up walkie-talkies, which led to the killing and injuring of hundreds of the Lebanese citizens, are condemned.”

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to offer relief services to the injured people, she added.

