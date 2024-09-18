UN General Assembly passes resolution, urging Israel to end its occupation

The vote in the 193-member world body was 124-14, with 43 abstentions. Israel itself and its ally the United States were among those voting against the resolution.

The resolution also urges the withdrawal of all Israeli forces and the evacuation of settlers from the occupied Palestinian territories “without delay”.

It comes in response to a ruling by the top UN court – the International Court of Justice (ICJ) – in July that said Israel’s presence in the Palestinian territories is unlawful and must end.

During the UN General Assembly session, Iran strongly supported the resolution, condemning the apartheid policies of the Tel Aviv regime.

Iran has stressed that the regime must allow the Palestinian refugees to return to their homeland and give back their properties. It also says that all those affected by the Israeli policies have to be paid damages.

