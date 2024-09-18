UN rights chief terms Lebanon explosions violation of international law

Turk said in a statement on Wednesday that targeting thousands of individuals simultaneously, whether civilians or armed group members, without knowing who was in possession of the targeted devices, their location, and their surroundings breaches international human rights law and, where relevant, international humanitarian law.

Those responsible for a deadly wave of explosions across Lebanon, targeting paging devices used by members of the Lebanese Hezbollah, must be held to account, he added.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that, according to preliminary statistics, nine people were martyred and more than 300 were injured as a result of the explosion of wireless devices in the country.

Some media outlets reported that the devices that exploded in various parts of Lebanon today were of the ICOM V82 type. It was reported that explosives similar to detonating pagers were planted by the Mossad.

The mass explosion of pagers came amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and the Zionist regime against the backdrop of a brutal Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,200 victims, mostly women, and children, following a Hamas retaliatory attack last October.

On the eve of the 79th General Assembly of Heads of State at the United Nations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the countries of the world to embrace a spirit of compromise to address international challenges and crises.

"We are currently witnessing geopolitical divisions and uncontrollable conflicts, particularly in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and beyond," he stated.

Guterres emphasized that global institutions and frameworks are insufficient to tackle these complex challenges, many of which did not exist 80 years ago when multilateral institutions were established.

3266**2050