Sep 18, 2024, 7:30 PM
Hezbollah launches combined attacks on Zionist settlements

Tehran, IRNA – Local media has reported that Hezbollah of Lebanon has conducted missile and drone attacks against Zionist settlements in the northern parts of the Palestinian Israeli-occupied territories.

According to a report by Shahab news, the sirens were heard in different parts of the northern occupied lands, especially in Qiryat Shemona.

Images have also been published in local media about fire in Qiryat Shemona following the Hezbollah attacks.

The attacks came a day after a Zionist electronic attack in which the pagers used by staff members working for Hezbollah units and institutions were exploded. The attack has claimed the lives of at least 12 people, with some 2,800 others being injured.  

