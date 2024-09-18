Explosives used in pager attack can bypass scanning, Al Mayadeen reports

Security sources spoke to Al Mayadeen about the Israeli occupation's terrorist attack which detonated pagers among Lebanese civilians in the south, Beirut, and the Bekaa regions. The sources revealed that "Israel" used an international company, a civilian device, along with control over the cyber world, and made a decision to deliberately commit mass murder.

Moreover, the sources stressed that "in addition to its unprecedented military crimes in Gaza, Israel has, through this aggression, violated rules prohibited in all security wars".

The sources explained that the material used in the complex operation could bypass all scanning equipment available even in countries and airports around the world as the explosive material is undetectable. In other words, the explosive material is "specially designed for this mission".

Contrary to initial assumptions, it was not the pager batteries that caused the explosions, but the lithium within them that caused the detonation. The blast was triggered through advanced technology, which transmitted a message activating the explosives.

Additionally, the sources revealed that the explosives, often waist-strapped, were intended to cause maximum harm by directly impacting the body. It was noted that pager units that were either turned off or located in areas without coverage did not explode, as well as older pager models.

That being said, the sources then expanded by explaining that the pagers had been "rigged from source via their IC (Integrated Circuit) units", where the explosive material was contained.

In conclusion, the security sources reaffirmed what the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon had stated with certainty hours after the terrorist attack, stating that Israeli Mossad and Military Intelligence (Aman) were behind this aggression.

