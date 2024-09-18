Iran ready to receive wounded people of Lebanon terrorist incident

Karimi stated on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to receive the injured Lebanese people in the recent terrorist incident.

He added that the Ministry of Health of the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced its readiness to help the injured people with all its medical capacities from the very first moments of the incident.

Additionally, Jafar Miadfar, the Head of Iran's National Medical Emergency Organization, mentioned that four ambulance buses and 30 ambulances are stationed at the airports to transfer the injured Lebanese to the hospitals.

On Tuesday evening, the Zionist regime carried out a cyber-terror attack that caused communication devices known as pagers to explode in several areas of Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of a number of people and injuries of over 2,000 others.

